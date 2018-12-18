When you glance on the roster sheet, there’s very little upperclassmen and a lot of underclassmen on both the Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central girls basketball programs.
One side looked young. The other seemed primed to turn a corner.
In their 1-2-2 press zone defense, the Knights forced 18 first-half turnovers and made a living from the free-throw line Tuesday night to earn a 66-24 blowout victory over the Blue Devils at Assumption High School.
It marks their third straight Mississippi Athletic Conference victory to put them over the .500 mark near the halfway point.
“We have the personnel to press certain teams,” head coach Katelyn McNamara said. “We knew they were going to try and push the tempo with their press defense, we wanted to do that too and see how they can handle it.”
The Knights have eclipsed 60 points during their winning streak. They didn’t do that once in the six games prior.
But the way this inner-city game was won couldn’t have been stranger.
Assumption (4-5, 4-3 MAC) made 19 free throws, 13 in the first half, and 21 field goals. Corey Whitlock couldn’t remember a time where they shot more free throws in a game, aided by 16 first-half fouls by Central.
“It was kind of unexpected,” the 6-foot-1 forward said.
Whitlock had one of her best games of the season with 15 points and seven rebounds. She called it “a big confidence booster.”
“I’ve been having kind of a rough season, so I’m very happy with how I played,” she added.
When asked about her junior post's performance, McNamara had a big grin on her face.
“We could not be happier,” McNamara said. “You see the potential that they can have and you make sure you get on them. Credit to her and her attitude, she’s taken that coaching and it showed tonight.”
Anna Wohlers also scored 15 points while Katie Anderson, Lauren Herrig and Allie Timmons all chipped in nine.
The schedule becomes daunting as five of their next seven conference games are against teams ahead of them in the standings.
“We hope we can get in our groove,” McNamara said.
Early on, the vibe was points were going to be hard to come by.
Assumption started 1-for-8 from the field. Central (1-8, 1-6) had more turnovers than field goal attempts. The score read 3-0 Knights in the opening three minutes.
An offensive flow began to take shape.
The Knights raced out to a 14-0 lead that ended up being 19-5 after the first period. It grew to a 28-point lead at the half as Assumption made the same amount of field goals - 6 - as free throws.
Continuous clock was set in motion by the end of the third quarter and into the fourth thanks to a 9-0 run.
Nacari Bryant led Central, who dropped their fourth game in a row, with six points.