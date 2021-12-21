Assumption rolls past North Scott in The Pit

ELDRIDGE — Before most in attendance at The Pit got comfortably seated for North Scott High School's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball game with Assumption, the visitors had already taken control of the contest.
The Knights jumped out to a nine-point advantage in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the game and pulled away to a 67-48 victory over Class 4A ninth-ranked North Scott on Tuesday night.
It was the first regular season win over the Lancers for Dawsen Dorsey and the Knights since 2016 -- before Dorsey was a freshman.
“Obviously, it’s hard playing in The Pit,” said Dorsey who tallied 15 points for the Knights. “I didn’t know we hadn’t beaten (North Scott) in my whole career so it was nice to go out with a win.”
North Scott (6-3, 5-2) played without leading scorer Lauren Golinghorst and it showed early on. The Lancers looked stunned by the early Assumption run.
“We came out flat,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “We just found ourselves playing catch-up the whole game.”
The key to the hot start was the blazing hot shooting by the Knights. Assumption (6-3, 5-2) hit seven of its first 11 shots to open up a 16-5 advantage after one quarter.
It was Assumption's second straight win over a top 10 team, following a 14-point victory over No. 3 Central DeWitt last Friday.
“We played with a lot of confidence tonight,” Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. “We shot the ball as well last week as we have since I have been here, and we did again tonight.”
Assumption hit 20 of 38 field goals for the game, better than a 50% clip.
“Our girls just came in and competed so hard tonight,” Timm said. “We have a lot of girls that don’t play a lot of basketball over the summer and it looks like it is finally kicking in for us.”
The visitors extended their lead to end the first half with a pair of back breaking 3-pointers from Dorsey and Jade Jackson. The 33-15 advantage was the biggest the Knights held in the first half.
Even after the halftime break, the uphill climb got that much worse for the Lancers.
Assumption started the second half on a 9-3 surge that took the margin over 20 points. What made the challenge of a comeback even tougher for North Scott was that it wasn’t just one Knight that did them in. It was a balanced attack.
Assumption finished with four players in double figures. Maddy Nigey had a game-best 16 points, followed by Dorsey (15), leading scorer A.J. Schubert (11) and Jessie Wardlow (10 points, 7 assists).
That balance was too much for North Scott to overcome.
“We started out in man, then went to zone – it was tough on us,” Davis said. “(Assumption) is a great group. They had the big win earlier at DeWitt and now here. We have been saying it all year that anyone can get anyone in the MAC.”
North Scott did get the deficit to 12 with 2:13 to play on an old-fashioned 3-point-play from junior Hattie Hagedorn, but that would be as close as the Lancers would get.
Hagedorn led North Scott with 15 points and Cora O’Neill added 14.