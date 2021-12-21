Assumption rolls past North Scott in The Pit

It was Assumption's second straight win over a top 10 team, following a 14-point victory over No. 3 Central DeWitt last Friday.

“We played with a lot of confidence tonight,” Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. “We shot the ball as well last week as we have since I have been here, and we did again tonight.”

Assumption hit 20 of 38 field goals for the game, better than a 50% clip.

“Our girls just came in and competed so hard tonight,” Timm said. “We have a lot of girls that don’t play a lot of basketball over the summer and it looks like it is finally kicking in for us.”

The visitors extended their lead to end the first half with a pair of back breaking 3-pointers from Dorsey and Jade Jackson. The 33-15 advantage was the biggest the Knights held in the first half.

Even after the halftime break, the uphill climb got that much worse for the Lancers.

Assumption started the second half on a 9-3 surge that took the margin over 20 points. What made the challenge of a comeback even tougher for North Scott was that it wasn’t just one Knight that did them in. It was a balanced attack.