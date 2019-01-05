Assumption's pressure proved to be too much for Alleman on Saturday afternoon.
Thanks to a high-energy zone press, the Knights flustered the Pioneers all day, leading to a 51-33 win for Assumption in the third game of the IHMVCU Shootout. It's the sixth straight win for the Knights.
"Tonight, we wanted to come out and put more pressure on their guards, and we were hoping that would help us capitalize on our end," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "Hopefully we can keep this momentum and keep it going forward."
Assumption forced Alleman (9-11) into 21 turnovers, which led to 14 points, several coming on inbounds plays. The Knights also held the Pioneers to shooting 18.6 percent from the field, including an eight-minute stretch during which Alleman was held without a field goal as Assumption opened a 17-7 lead, which grew to 32-16 at halftime.
"The bottom line is we need to get better at handling pressure," Alleman head coach Megan McCracken said. "We're going to see that the rest of the season so that's an area we're going to look to focus more on in practice."
Assumption (7-5) was led by Allie Timmons, who was named game MVP after recording 19 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Knights. Katie Anderson added 12 points and Lauren Herrig had seven points and six steals.
"Our coach really just told us to slow the ball down, take a deep breath and go out and have fun with the game, and I think that's what we did," Timmons said. "We took care of the ball, we saw the open shot, and I think we all had fun doing it."
Gabbi Loiz led the Pioneers with 11 points, and De'Ajah Woods added 10 points and seven rebounds. Alleman cut the lead to 45-33 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter before Assumption pulled away.
It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2010 and included a pregame prayer from a pair of Assumption nuns. Both coaches hope it doesn't take another nine years before the next matchup.
"It's just such a cool opportunity," McNamara said. "To match up with Alleman, I think we both played a great game today, and I have a lot of respect for what they do."