Assumption tabs Timm to lead girls basketball program

Coaching runs in Jake Timm's blood.

His father, Ed, has been a longtime boys basketball coach at Mount Vernon High School and Jake has had his eye on nabbing a head coaching job since graduating from Coe College four years ago.

Now, he's getting his chance as he was named as the head girls basketball coach for Assumption High School on Monday, taking over for Katelyn McNamara, who stepped down last week after four years at the helm.

"For me, it didn't matter whether it was boys or girls basketball, that has always been one of my goals," Timm said. "Hopefully I'm ready but I think all the things I've learned ... hopefully I've gotten enough experience to where I can do a good job."

Timm, 26, has spent the past four seasons with the boys basketball program, serving as the head sophomore coach and an assistant varsity coach.

"Jake's been great. I'm really happy for him, I think he's going to do a great job at Assumption and continue the tradition of the girls basketball program," Assumption boys head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I hate to lose him on my staff, he's someone that's become very reliable. ... He's definitely ready. I knew this time was going to come, whether it was the boys side or the girls side and he's going to do a good job."