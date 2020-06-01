Assumption tabs Timm to lead girls basketball program

Coaching runs in Jake Timm's blood.
His father, Ed, has been a longtime boys basketball coach at Mount Vernon High School and Jake has had his eye on nabbing a head coaching job since graduating from Coe College four years ago.
Now, he's getting his chance as he was named as the head girls basketball coach for Assumption High School on Monday, taking over for Katelyn McNamara, who stepped down last week after four years at the helm.
"For me, it didn't matter whether it was boys or girls basketball, that has always been one of my goals," Timm said. "Hopefully I'm ready but I think all the things I've learned ... hopefully I've gotten enough experience to where I can do a good job."
Timm, 26, has spent the past four seasons with the boys basketball program, serving as the head sophomore coach and an assistant varsity coach.
"Jake's been great. I'm really happy for him, I think he's going to do a great job at Assumption and continue the tradition of the girls basketball program," Assumption boys head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I hate to lose him on my staff, he's someone that's become very reliable. ... He's definitely ready. I knew this time was going to come, whether it was the boys side or the girls side and he's going to do a good job."
There's plenty of familiarity with Timm in the Assumption community. Along with his time with the basketball program, he has also served as the head boys tennis coach for the past two seasons and has assisted Assumption's football program in various capacities over his time with the Knights.
He also teaches social studies at the high school.
"It's always a plus or desire to have a coach that teaches in our building, it's a priority we have and it presented itself and we took advantage of that. Jake's excited about stepping into the program and he has a lot of good ideas," Assumption athletic director Wade King said. "You want to reward people that do a good job and certainly Coach Timm is somebody we want to keep around here."
A native of Mount Vernon, Timm was a first team all-state selection in 2012 as he led the Mustangs to a state title while coached by his father.
He played four seasons at Coe, graduating in 2016.
Timm's first call when he was offered the job was to his father. The second was to Matt Haddy, the girls basketball coach at Mount Vernon, who, like Timm, had only coached boys basketball before taking the reins of the girls program.
"The first thing (Haddy) said to me was 'You've got to take it. It's been the biggest blessing of my life, I loved it,'" Timm said. "So for me, talking to those two, it was a pretty good indication of the path I should take."
Timm inherits a strong nucleus from a team that went 16-8 last season and reached the Class 3A state tournament. The Knights graduated just four seniors and return three starters in Katie Andersen, Dawsen Dorsey and A.J. Schubert.
With plenty of uncertainty still facing high school athletics in the wake of COVID-19, Timm is unsure of exactly sort of style he expects to implement and is still evaluating his coaching staff. There's hope that in-person coach-athlete contact for all out-of-season sports can be resumed after July 1, and Timm is excited to get to work.
"Sitting here on June 1, there's probably about 1,000 ideas about what I want to do," he said. "A lot of it is going to depend on year in and year out, the types of girls we have but with a lot of really good athletes and good players coming back, there's a lot of things we can do. I have a lot to think about between now and the first day of practice."
How he operated under Fitzpatrick might be a strong indicator moving forward.
"We both really believe in skill development and teaching kids how to play; I don't think that will change," Fitzpatrick said. "Defensively, I know he's very passionate about that, very good about teaching defense and we're on the same page about how we want to play defense."
