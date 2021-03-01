Assumption upset bid fades in final period of quarterfinals

“I couldn’t be more proud. I feel very blessed to be their coach.”

Things went from bad to worse for the Knights in the final quarter.

Schubert fouled out first, then Maddy Nigey exited the floor for good and the final dagger came when Anna Wohlers was called for her fifth.

All of their posts, 5-foot-10 or taller, were done. No one on Cherokee was listed taller than 5-foot-9, and yet it finished with 44 rebounds to Assumption’s 33.

“Tonight, the game wasn’t as physical as we would’ve liked to have it played,” Timm said. “That doesn’t help us out. It just seemed like we had a couple tough calls. All that fighting can go … so far.”

Assumption (8-12) was called for 21 personal fouls while the Braves were whistled 10 times.

“I know all losing teams say this, but if the refs would have called it more fair, it would’ve been a different story,” senior guard Olivia Wardlow said. “The foul ratio wasn’t even close. It definitely made everyone mad.”

With Timm wanting to conserve his inside presence, it forced a perimeter-oriented offense. The Knights shot 1 for 14 from the field in the fourth, 0 for 7 from downtown.