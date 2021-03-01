Assumption upset bid fades in final period of quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The shots were short. The pressure was heavy. The postseason magic ran out.
Unranked Davenport Assumption went toe-to-toe with Class 3A top-ranked Cherokee Washington through the first 25 minutes of its state quarterfinal Monday and was down just two points.
In the span of 15 seconds in the fourth quarter, the game turned on a dime.
Cherokee’s Grace Anderson’s layup forced a fourth foul on Assumption’s A.J. Schubert. Anderson missed the free throw, JeMae Nichols scored on a putback, the Braves turned the Knights over and Camille Zwiefel scored.
That two-point Braves lead turned into eight as the top-seeded team in the tournament pulled away in the final quarter to triumph over eighth-seeded Assumption 63-43 at Wells Fargo Arena.
The score in the final eight minutes: Cherokee 18, Assumption 2.
It ends a season in which the Knights (8-12) turned a five-game skid into three road wins to get to Des Moines, including back-to-back victories over top-15 teams.
“It takes a lot of special kids to battle back from where we were,” Assumption’s first-year head coach Jake Timm said. “Some kids know how to battle and grind through things. They know how to fight and that takes a long time to learn.
“I couldn’t be more proud. I feel very blessed to be their coach.”
Things went from bad to worse for the Knights in the final quarter.
Schubert fouled out first, then Maddy Nigey exited the floor for good and the final dagger came when Anna Wohlers was called for her fifth.
All of their posts, 5-foot-10 or taller, were done. No one on Cherokee was listed taller than 5-foot-9, and yet it finished with 44 rebounds to Assumption’s 33.
“Tonight, the game wasn’t as physical as we would’ve liked to have it played,” Timm said. “That doesn’t help us out. It just seemed like we had a couple tough calls. All that fighting can go … so far.”
Assumption (8-12) was called for 21 personal fouls while the Braves were whistled 10 times.
“I know all losing teams say this, but if the refs would have called it more fair, it would’ve been a different story,” senior guard Olivia Wardlow said. “The foul ratio wasn’t even close. It definitely made everyone mad.”
With Timm wanting to conserve his inside presence, it forced a perimeter-oriented offense. The Knights shot 1 for 14 from the field in the fourth, 0 for 7 from downtown.
“Having that (size advantage) taken away in the third and fourth quarter, it really stunk,” Schubert said. “A lid was on that basket, I swear… The game just didn’t go our way.”
The second half was all Cherokee (23-0).
It outscorded Assumption 34-11 and allowed five field goals on 28 attempts in the final 16 minutes. After forcing seven total turnovers in the first three quarters, the Braves forced seven in the fourth.
“I thought we wore them out, I thought we moved the ball well,” Braves head coach Brandon Slaughter said. “(Assumption) is a good ball club. I was worried.”
It was a polar opposite of the first half, particularly the second quarter.
The Knights shot 8 of 15 from the field in the second frame to outscore Cherokee 20-13. They used a 9-0 run, in which Schubert scored six of her team-high 12 points, to take a seven-point lead.
Dorsey finished with eight points while Wohlers and Katie Andersen chipped in six apiece.
“Our backs were against the wall in the first quarter. We could’ve been done,” Timm said.
Alexis Pingel, who finished with a game-high 23 points, canned a 3-pointer before the buzzer to have Cherokee trail by three.
JeMae Nichols, held to four first-half points, finished with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and Anderson chipped in 10.
“Even though both (Nichols and Kenna Mongan) could have been on, I still think we were capable of winning,” Wardlow said.
Monday was the final time Wohlers and Wardlow don a basketball jersey, as both will play softball at DePaul and Iowa State, respectively. They are two of three rotation players graduating.
“I’m so grateful to the game of basketball,” Wohlers said. “I played with every single one of these girls — almost at least — and it’s been a fun journey.”
Assumption returns three starters and three bench players. The desire to return to Des Moines is palpable.
“It sucks right now and it will until the morning, then it’s over with,” Schubert said. “We’ll win for the seniors, even past seniors who are in college now. They couldn’t do it themselves, so we want to do it for them.”