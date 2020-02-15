Assumption uses big second half to run past Tipton

After a bit of a lull in the second quarter, Assumption came out in the third red-hot.

Led by Katie Anderson's hot hand, the Class 3A No. 10 Knights turned an 11-point halftime lead into a 61-32 win over Tipton in a Class 3A regional opener Saturday at Assumption High School.

The Knights (14-7) host Anamosa in a regional semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"I had to stay focused on defense and make sure I got all the girls included, but when I had that open shot, make sure I took it," said Anderson, who finished with a season-high 16 points and was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and added five assists. "We know it can be anybody's game at any given point. It doesn't matter how much you're up by, how much you're down by, you just have to keep pushing, because you never know the outcome of the game."

Dawsen Dorsey added 12 points and five rebounds, while A.J. Schubert had 11 and Corey Whitlock scored 10 points for the Knights.

Assumption shot 22 of 41 (53.7 percent) from the field in the game and had 17 assists on those 22 makes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}