Awou dominant again as UT knocks off Sterling

Lorena Awou has arrived.
The United Township sophomore center dominated in the paint for the Panthers on Thursday night at the Panther Den, leading her team to a 57-29 victory over Sterling in Western Big 6 girls’ basketball action.
Awou followed up her breakout effort last week against Rock Island with numbers that Shaquille O’Neal would be proud of, 24 points and 17 rebounds. She both outscored and outrebounded Sterling in the first half.
“Lorena is truly beginning to figure it out, both offensively and defensively, and her teammates are working hard to get her the ball in pivotal situations,” said United Township coach Carrie Walker. “Footwork is vitally important in basketball, and as Lorena matures as a player, she will only get better at positioning for rebounds and using her skills to convert rebounds into points.”
UT’s sophomore center wasn’t the only significant contributor for the Panthers on the night. Sophomore point guard Kaylie Pena served as the floor general for her team and also lit up the scoreboard with 24 points, including hitting six 3-pointers.
“When Kaylie gets in a groove like she did tonight, she gains confidence and helps us in so many ways,” Walker said. “She did a very solid job of handling the ball and setting up the offense, and her scoring provided us with an excellent inside-outside scoring combination.
United Township scored the first six points of the game and led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Awou and Pena providing all of the Panther offense.
The second period featured a barrage of offensive rebounds and put-backs by Awou to build a 29-14 UT lead at the half. The Sterling offense showed signs of life in the period as well, with five players scoring in the second quarter for the Golden Warriors.
“Sterling has improved a great deal from the beginning of the season, and we focused on continuing to play aggressively and not let up on either end of the court, and Shawntia Lewis in particular did all the little things that seem to go unnoticed on defense for us, and she made some great passes on the offensive end,” Walker said.
Lewis, a sophomore, finished with eight assists and seven rebounds on the night, and contributed one long 3-pointer as well.
United Township led 46-17 after three quarters of play, earning a running clock in the fourth.
“We are playing our best basketball of the season at this point, and our focus is going to be to continue to build strong team chemistry, move the ball on offense, reduce our turnovers and compete against the top teams in our conference, and our girls are truly beginning to believe in each other, week by week,” Walker said.