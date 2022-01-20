Awou dominant again as UT knocks off Sterling

United Township scored the first six points of the game and led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Awou and Pena providing all of the Panther offense.

The second period featured a barrage of offensive rebounds and put-backs by Awou to build a 29-14 UT lead at the half. The Sterling offense showed signs of life in the period as well, with five players scoring in the second quarter for the Golden Warriors.

“Sterling has improved a great deal from the beginning of the season, and we focused on continuing to play aggressively and not let up on either end of the court, and Shawntia Lewis in particular did all the little things that seem to go unnoticed on defense for us, and she made some great passes on the offensive end,” Walker said.

Lewis, a sophomore, finished with eight assists and seven rebounds on the night, and contributed one long 3-pointer as well.

United Township led 46-17 after three quarters of play, earning a running clock in the fourth.