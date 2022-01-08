Balanced Knights get back on track with win over Bravettes

Davenport Assumption ended 2021 with a bang. It opened 2022 with a thud.
After two lopsided defeats to start the calendar year, the Assumption girls basketball team recaptured some of the mojo it had before winter break on Saturday afternoon with a 50-35 victory over Annawan in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
The Knights registered double-digit wins over Class 4A state-ranked Central DeWitt and North Scott heading into the holidays. They were humbled out of break by Davenport North and Davenport Central.
“I think we might have got a little false sense of confidence going into Christmas break,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “North and Central gave us a little bit of a slap in the face, so hopefully this can right the ship for us a little bit.”
With four players in double figures, 15 assists on 19 baskets and limiting Annawan (8-8) to 28% shooting, 3A 10th-ranked Assumption (7-5) used an 18-2 flurry in the first half to seize control.
Dawsen Dorsey, selected as the game’s MVP, had 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals with just one turnover.
“When we’re sharing the ball, that’s when we’re at our best,” Dorsey said. “It is a good win for us.”
Annika Kotula had nine of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter. A.J. Schubert chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds while Jessie Wardlow finished with 10 points and five steals.
The Knights turned the Bravettes over 16 times.
“We were a little bit more aggressive today, especially on defense,” Timm said. “I thought we pressured the ball a little better. We’re not the best team offensively, but if we can let our defense fuel our offense, that helps us out a ton.”
It was especially a good bounce back for Dorsey. She was 0-for-7 from the field in Friday's 17-point loss to Central.
"It was night-and-day difference," Timm said.
"I just had to remind myself it is OK, and today is a new day," Dorsey remarked. "I had to go out, play my game and play it with my team. It was good."
Post Cassidy Miller had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds for Annawan. The Bravettes, though, were 1-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Annawan made 5 of 8 shots in the third quarter, but was 8-for-38 in the other three periods.
"What we've seen coming out of State Farm (Holiday Classic) playing some of these bigger schools, scoring has been difficult," Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. "We've been able to defend them pretty well, but we've got to put more points on the board.