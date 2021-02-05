Balanced Spartans pile on points, beat Blue Devils

Davenport Central challenged the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team late several times in Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.
But the Spartans had the answer every single time and from many different players.
Behind 23 points from sophomore Halle Vice and big plays from Jessi Meyer, Riley Vice, Addie Kerkhoff and Jessie Clemons, the host Spartans put up a season-high point total in a 75-57 victory over the Blue Devils.
Four times in the second half, Central (4-7 overall, 3-7 MAC) cut the Spartans’ lead down to seven points, and every time PV got baskets from different players. The 75 points were 15 points higher than PV’s previous season high for points, which Pleasant Valley put up on Tuesday in a win over Davenport West.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz thought her team’s offensive balance and a steadiness when Central made its runs was huge. The winners had four players score in double figures.
“We had good looks offensively all night, even the shots we missed,” Goetz said. “We had a certain calmness with our fourth-quarter lead and, in previous games, we had blown leads or let games get within one possession. But I thought tonight we kept that distance. We did not throw the ball around and I think we had a calmness that came from working on those situations in practice.”
Clemons helped the Spartans (9-6, 6-6) gain a 37-26 lead at halftime, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the first half behind drives to the basket or open jump shots. Emily Wood had five of her game-high seven steals in the first two quarters as PV forced 19 turnovers in the first half.
But the visitors found their footing a bit in the third quarter as Adriauna Mayfield got going, scoring six of her 13 points in a stretch where Central pulled within 47-40 with 2 minutes, 39 second left in the third quarter. But Meyer then scored six points for the hosts to push the lead back to 54-43 by the end of the third. Meyer finished with 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.
After a basket and free throw from teammate Sydney George and Mayfield cut PV’s lead to 56-49 just over a minute into the fourth quarter with a wing 3-pointer. But Kerkhoff responded with a put-back and two free throws to expand the lead again to 60-49.
Acorionna Lard nailed a 3-pointer to bring Central back within 62-55 with 3:16 left in the game. Riley Vice this time answered with a big defensive rebound, then a short jumper to push the lead to 64-55 with 3:16 left.
After a Central miss, Halle Vice then nailed a 3-pointer to make it 67-55 with just over two minutes left and effectively end the visitors’ chance at a comeback. Halle Vice scored 19 of her points in the second half and went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the last 4 minutes of the game.
If the Spartans need a scoring closer come playoff time, the sophomore marksman might be it.
“One-hundred percent, Halle could fill that roll,” Goetz said. “You can tell you are a good scorer when you can score a ‘quiet’ 23 points. She just continues to get better. But we had a lot of kids step up tonight against a very good Central team.”
Riley Vice had 11 points and seven rebounds. Wood had seven points to go with her steals, and Kerkhoff finished with eight points.
Bria Clark led the Blue Devils with 14 points while Lard added 12 points. Noelle Smith had six points and six rebounds for Central.
The Blue Devils committed 29 turnovers, which Central coach Rita Jett said denied her team many more offensive chances. Central looked strong when it could run a half-court set and get open looks. But first they had to successfully get the ball up the floor which did not happen enough, especially in the first half.
“PV sped up our game and forced turnovers and they took advantage of that,” Jett said. “The turnovers just killed us. Speed is our thing but when we are out of control and the passes are not there, we have to recognize that.
"When we are playing girls who are a couple inches taller than us and have length, we have to go back to the fundamentals of passing of fake high and go low. The girls played hard but the turnovers just cost us in the end.”