Balanced Spartans pile on points, beat Blue Devils

If the Spartans need a scoring closer come playoff time, the sophomore marksman might be it.

“One-hundred percent, Halle could fill that roll,” Goetz said. “You can tell you are a good scorer when you can score a ‘quiet’ 23 points. She just continues to get better. But we had a lot of kids step up tonight against a very good Central team.”

Riley Vice had 11 points and seven rebounds. Wood had seven points to go with her steals, and Kerkhoff finished with eight points.

Bria Clark led the Blue Devils with 14 points while Lard added 12 points. Noelle Smith had six points and six rebounds for Central.

The Blue Devils committed 29 turnovers, which Central coach Rita Jett said denied her team many more offensive chances. Central looked strong when it could run a half-court set and get open looks. But first they had to successfully get the ball up the floor which did not happen enough, especially in the first half.

“PV sped up our game and forced turnovers and they took advantage of that,” Jett said. “The turnovers just killed us. Speed is our thing but when we are out of control and the passes are not there, we have to recognize that.

"When we are playing girls who are a couple inches taller than us and have length, we have to go back to the fundamentals of passing of fake high and go low. The girls played hard but the turnovers just cost us in the end.”

