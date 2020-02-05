Barickman sisters always there for each other

Jeff Wendland Follow Jeff Wendland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GENESEO — Mother is always right. Well, that is the way it is supposed to be, and that seems to be right on the money for Kellie Barickman.

The mother of Geneseo junior standout athletes Abbi and Maddi Barickman gave her daughters an early lesson that has stuck with the two and likely will forever.

When the twins — born four minutes apart — would act like sisters, mom came to the rescue and gave them a reminder that they will always follow.

"It's hard to think of a time we got after each other, but I guess when we were young we had some days," Abbi said. "We had the same competitiveness then that we have now, but it sometimes turned into silly little fights when we played against each other in anything because we wanted to prove we had an advantage.

"My mom would always bring us inside and remind us we are not only sisters, we are going to always be friends and always be there for each other. That meant a lot, and it has proven that we will always be there for each other."

Maddi said a lot of those preteen battles were born out of the four-minute advantage she gained in the hospital.