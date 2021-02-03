Barickman twins prepared for final season

One last chance is all Abbi and Madi Barickman wanted this season.

Thanks to cooperation from the IHSA and Illinois government agencies, that is exactly what they'll be getting.

The Geneseo senior twins have been three-sport athletes all four years of high school and look forward to the start of the girls basketball season.

"This opportunity to play means a lot," Madi Barickman said. "The mindset going in to the season is to be grateful for all of the opportunities we have and going out and making the best of them, since you never know when it could all end.

"It's really special we get the chance to play with the other seniors on the team, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Geneseo, which won the Western Big 6 Conference title last season, finished with a regional championship loss to state-ranked Peoria Richwoods. However, the Leafs retained most of their roster from last season's ninth-ranked team that finished with a 24-7 record.

The Barickman twins have been focal points of the Geneseo girls basketball team for the last few seasons, both on and off the court. That kind of leadership and athleticism doesn't come often according to coach Scott Hardison.