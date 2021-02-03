Barickman twins prepared for final season

One last chance is all Abbi and Madi Barickman wanted this season.
Thanks to cooperation from the IHSA and Illinois government agencies, that is exactly what they'll be getting.
The Geneseo senior twins have been three-sport athletes all four years of high school and look forward to the start of the girls basketball season.
"This opportunity to play means a lot," Madi Barickman said. "The mindset going in to the season is to be grateful for all of the opportunities we have and going out and making the best of them, since you never know when it could all end.
"It's really special we get the chance to play with the other seniors on the team, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Geneseo, which won the Western Big 6 Conference title last season, finished with a regional championship loss to state-ranked Peoria Richwoods. However, the Leafs retained most of their roster from last season's ninth-ranked team that finished with a 24-7 record.
The Barickman twins have been focal points of the Geneseo girls basketball team for the last few seasons, both on and off the court. That kind of leadership and athleticism doesn't come often according to coach Scott Hardison.
"They are going to leave a void in girls athletics at Geneseo," Hardison said. "They both just signed at North Central College for volleyball, but they could have played any sport at the collegiate level. They're great athletes and leaders, on and off the floor, along with being great students and well-rounded kids."
"On the court, they are both really good shooters that give us the ability to spread the offense. They give us stability and are always where they're supposed to be defensively."
Hardison can only hope that the Barickman twins have set the foundation for others to follow in Geneseo, especially since the program has two other sets of twins in the lower levels.
An interesting quirk of the shortened and congested high school seasons is overlapping practices, something the Barickman twins have never had to deal with before. Volleyball practice often follows basketball practice during the week now that the volleyball season was switched to an adjusted spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was kind of a shock to our bodies at first, being away from sports for so long and then coming back with multiple practices in a night," Abbi Barickman said. "We did it sometimes last year and knew we were capable of it, but honestly we're just thankful to have the seasons we're getting."
The packed schedule is something the sisters are used to, but it's been difficult getting back to it after almost a year away from organized high school athletics.
"It's a different kind of busy now," Madi Barickman said. "Throughout last year and this year was a bit of a lull. We had some open gyms, but picking things back up has taken a couple of days."
"We're very thankful that we have some weightlifting equipment in our basement and that the school offers weight training class. It was nice to keep up on our lifts even though we couldn't practice with the team or anything."
Everyone in Geneseo High School is ready for athletics to start up again, and Hardison has seen a noticeable change in the kids at the school.
"I think the attitude in the entire high school since they opened the gates to continue athletics has been phenomenal," Hardison said. "Our athletic director, Joe Nichols, mentioned at a coaches meeting how it was palpable throughout the programs and how excited everyone was to be able to compete again. It rings true to our competitive nature."
The Geneseo girls team kicks off the season with a non-conference game Thursday evening against St. Bede and opens Western Big 6 Conference play on Tuesday at Moline.