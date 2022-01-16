Battle-tested Bravettes vying for LTC tourney title shot

ANNAWAN — A constant feature of the Annawan High School girls' basketball team's state-championship seasons was a challenging non-conference schedule.
While the faces have changed in the seasons since the Bravettes won their second and most recent IHSA Class 1A state title in 2017, the method has not.
This year's Annawan squad is especially youth-laden, with only two seniors on the roster, but just like the teams of the previous decade, it underwent the trial of an early-season schedule that included Geneseo and Brimfield, ranked No.1 in their respective classes.
"We could've put together a schedule where we only have two losses now and are being talked about in terms of the state rankings," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz, "but we continue to push our kids. We've kept the schedule the same, even with a young team."
The first fruits of the Bravettes' battle readiness could bloom within the next week.
After going 2-0 in its pool at the Lincoln Trail Conference girls' basketball tournament, Annawan is just one win away from playing for its first tournament title since 2018 as it takes on fellow pool-winner Princeville Wednesday evening at 6.
At this point in the regular season, Princeville sits atop the LTC regular-season standings at 5-1 a d has a half-game lead over Abingdon-Avon; the Bravettes are 3-1 and tied for third with Ridgewood.
Should the No. 1 seed Bravettes (11-8) top the fourth-seeded Lady Princes (12-6), they would advance to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. championship game in Wyoming.
"We have to make it our game," Burkiewicz said of his club's approach to its matchup with Princeville. "We want to get the pace going. We're a pressing team, and we want to move it up and down. We know Princeville will want to set up in its matchup 2-3 zone, so we've got to break that."
To get to this point, Annawan did a lot more than score wins over tournament host Stark County (61-16 last Wednesday) and ROWVA-Williamsfield (62-34 this past Saturday).
It prepared by facing teams like Geneseo (21-0, No. 1 in 3A), Three Rivers West contender Sherrard and 1A's top-ranked Brimfield, as well as appearing at Bloomington-Normal's State Farm Holiday Classic and then facing Davenport Assumption at the IHMVCU Shootout.
"Even early on, we had some challenges, like having to play Sherrard and Geneseo right out of the gates," said Burkiewicz. "We wanted to use those games as something that works for us moving forward. We were trying to take a little bit out of each of those games.
"Playing Brimfield early on, they're a veteran team with 100 percent of their playbook put in, like we will be next year."
Co-captains and forwards Cassidy Miller and Maddy Rusk are the only seniors on Burkiewicz's 2021-22 roster, which features a starting lineup that includes sophomore starting guards Kaylee Celus, Olivia Goodley and Elaina Manuel.
The junior duo of guard Kennadi Rico and forward Jaydn Wise, along with freshman guard Bella VanOpdorp, have all been steady contributors on a well-rounded club.
"We're pretty deep for a 1A team; we've got eight kids who see regular time, and we're trying to work in another sophomore, Zoey Vance, as our ninth," said the 11th-year head coach. "We've prepared ourselves, and we hope to continue to grow down the stretch."
LTC tournament schedule
(all games at Wyoming)
Monday: No. 5 Ridgewood vs. No. 8 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 6 p.m.; No. 6 United vs. No. 7 West Central, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Annawan vs. No. 4 Princeville, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Abingdon-Avon vs. No. 3 Knoxville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 9 Mercer County vs. No. 12 Stark County, 6 p.m.; No. 10 Galva vs. No. 11 Wethersfield, 7:30 p.m.