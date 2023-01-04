Battle-tested Sherrard looks to build on State Farm finish

One of the secrets to the Sherrard girls' basketball team's sustained success has been its willingness to challenge itself.

Last week's appearance at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal provided the Tigers with multiple tests as well as the opportunity to see where their collective game was at the mid-season point.

For the most part, coach Doug Swanson's club was pleased with what it saw as it went 3-1 in central Illinois and took third place in the tournament's small school girls' division, topping defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Brimfield 51-44 in the bronze-medal game.

"Finishing third at State Farm, I think that was big for us," Swanson said. "We knew going down there, we were going to play four really good teams and see some good competition. We're happy going 3-1; we learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to fix and improve upon.

"Now, we want to build off those games and carry our momentum into the second half of our conference season as well as the postseason."

Sitting at 13-3 and receiving votes in the last Class 2A state poll prior to the holidays, the Tigers also sit in first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with a 5-0 league mark. Still, Swanson sees plenty of room for improvement for his reigning conference champions.

"For us, it's still about being efficient on offense," he said. "We're good in spurts, with good flow and rhythm. Other times, we're not very efficient. We can't have long stretches relying on our defense to keep us in games, having three to four minutes without scoring."

In terms of offense, the senior duo of guard Addison Pickens and forward Kyla Elsbury each average around 10 points per game, with senior forward Olivia Meskan adding 9 points to go with 6.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Violet Meskan chips in with 6.5 points and 4 rebounds per game.

At State Farm, Pickens was named to the six-player all-tournament team.

"That was a great honor for her," Swanson said. "Addison's been playing really well for us. We look to her and our other two senior captains (Elsbury and Olivia Meskan) to lead us and help us be a good team."

In addition to last week's State Farm sojourn as well as its remaining TRAC West schedule -- which includes two games with second-place Monmouth-Roseville (14-2, 4-0) -- Sherrard looks to test itself with Saturday's appearance at the IHMVCU Shootout.

There, the Tigers will take on Central DeWitt (7-2) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center. The Sabers were 10th in the most recent Iowa Class 4A rankings.

"We're definitely excited to play them," Swanson said. "They're a great program, and Coach (Ron) O'Brien does a great job with them. We're going to have to play one of our best games against them.

"But, that's the reason why we play at State Farm and at the Shootout. It gets us ready for the rest of our TRAC schedule."