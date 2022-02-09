Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Knoxville past Galva 48-20

Knoxville scored early and often in a 48-20 win over Galva in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Knoxville pulled ahead in front of Galva 38-10 to begin the second quarter.
Knoxville's control showed as it carried a 48-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 31 , Galva squared up on Toulon Stark County in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.