After setting her school’s career scoring record earlier in Saturday's game, Rock Island senior Brea Beal had the ball in her hands in a tie game with under 25 seconds to play against a fellow state-ranked squad in Normal Community.
Approaching the basket with under 10 seconds left, Beal dished the ball inside to Hannah Simmer, who went up underneath the basket and got fouled. Simmer calmly sank her seventh free throw of the game to give the third-ranked 4A Rocks a 54-52 lead with 3.8 seconds left.
An NCHS deflected pass — which at first appeared to be the game’s final play as the buzzer sounded — was offset by an NCHS timeout. The 10th-rated Lady Iron had a final chance with one second put back on the clock. NCHS got a clean look from deep on the left wing, but the shot hit rim as the Rocks (11-0) survived the scare at home on Beal’s special night.
Beal finished the game with 31 points, running her Rocky career record total to 2,178, surpassing Jen Youngblood’s 2,160 with a bucket inside at the 6:50 mark in the third quarter.
“Having it (happen) in front of the home crowd, that means a lot,” Beal said, “because this is my fourth year, and to have everybody come out and support, it was amazing.”
Beal, who had two fouls in the first quarter and three at halftime, scored 18 points in a second half as she missed just once from the field. She said her teammates kept reminding her how close she was to the record, but she was locked into the game at hand.
Beal received a short recognition during a timeout following her record-setting basket.
“I want to set that bar high for girls down the line to try and break,” said Beal, who is heading toward the Western Big Six Conference scoring record of 2,287 held by Quincy’s Ruth Kipping. “Coming in freshman year, I didn’t know any of the names, but just talking to coach (Henry) Hall, he tells me who the girls are from Quincy and Rock Island. So it does mean a lot.”
The South Carolina commit said the home crowd provided her younger team a confidence boost in the win. And with the game on the line, it was her vision to pass the ball which made the difference, not a shot of her own.
“My teammates know I’m a scorer, but they also know I’m better at getting people the ball,” Beal said. “So for (Simmer) to be there and be ready to catch and go up and be clutch with those free throws, it means a lot.”
Simmer, a junior, totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, going 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. Rocky’s only other senior, Carlee Camlin, scored five of her seven points in the first quarter.
Rock Island trailed 22-21 at halftime, and an 8-0 run by NCHS (8-4) late in the third quarter gave the Iron a seven-point lead. With Rocky trailing 40-36 entering the fourth quarter, Beal scored 12 points, with Bre Williams (2-2 FTs) and Simmer (4-4 FTs) battling through missed shots to earn the other points at the line.
Rocky overcame a 1-for-18 shooting night from deep in the win.
Coach Hall was proud of how his team battled back against a challenging NCHS team, also highlighting the intangibles that Beal brings outside of just her scoring in Rocky's key play late in the win.
"She is a complete basketball player," said Hall. "She could have shot it, but she found the open person. And that's what good teams do."