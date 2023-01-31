Bellevue Marquette Catholic comes up short in matchup with Calamus-Wheatland 46-33

Calamus-Wheatland trucked Bellevue Marquette Catholic on the road to a 46-33 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

