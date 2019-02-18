IOWA CITY — Bellevue Marquette looked lost.
A 12-point lead had vanished. The powerful post-led offense could no longer get settled in, frustrated by sloppy turnovers.
A state berth was slipping away.
Instead of panicking, the Class 1A No. 7 Mohawks showed their resolve, closing out the game on an 11-4 run to grab a 69-62 win over No. 5 Lynnville-Sully Monday at Iowa City West High School, earning the Mohawks their first trip to state since 2017.
Bellevue Marquette takes on sixth-ranked Clarksville at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3:15 p.m.
"I think they got the best of us at that point, we let our guard down," junior Tori Michel said. "But we came back and I am extremely proud of how we came back."
After building a 50-38 lead with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the third quarter, the Mohawks (21-2) started committing unforced errors to allow the Hawks (18-4) back into the game.
Bellevue Marquette opened up the fourth quarter with turnovers on three of its first four possessions as the Hawks cut the lead to 54-50 with 5:58 left.
The Mohawks called timeout and answered with a quick basket from Miranda Peters to go back up 56-50.
"We needed both of those because Lynnville-Sully obviously had the momentum," Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. "There's two ways to stop it, a timeout and a bucket, we got both."
Though it caused a brief reprieve from the pressure, Marquette still struggled offensively as Lynnville-Sully tied the game at 58-58 on a basket from Carson Fisk with 3:30 left in the game, the Hawks seemingly with all the momentum after a defensive stop.
The Hawks threw the ball away, however, on their possession and Peters gave the Mohawks a 60-58 lead with a putback at 2:40.
Lynnville-Sully's Caitlin Alberts missed a 3 down at the other end, then after Bellevue Marquette's Lizzy Parker missed a pair of free throws, Michel grabbed a putback basket to put Marquette up by four points.
"For a little bit, they stepped up their game, picked up the pace a little bit and we got rattled a little bit," said Peters, who finished with 13 points, six in the fourth quarter. "We knew we needed to calm down, play our game. Slow it down, make good choices, make good passes. If we do that, there's no way they can catch back up."
After the Hawks' Mallory Loftus hit one free throw to cut the lead back to 62-59, Richman hit one free throw to pad the lead back, then after Cally Gibbs missed a 3 for the Hawks, Macey Kremer hit another free throw to up the lead to 64-59 with 35 seconds left.
Kremer had a steal on the Hawks' next possession, then hit another free throw to up the lead to six points, then after another turnover from Lynnville-Sully, Peters hit two more free throws to make a 3-pointer from Gibbs purely statistical.
"It's kind of the team we are," Kettmann said. "We have five players that play so well together, if somebody throws the ball away or does something wrong, the others don't look at her funny, they just build around her."
For the first three quarters, the Mohawks dominated with their inside game. Bellevue Marquette only took four 3s all night and were led by Michel and Teona Richman, who each had 18 points. Michel added 14 rebounds and Richman had 11.
It frustrated Lynnville-Sully, especially the ease with which Bellevue Marquette was scoring.
"The kids showed a lot of heart, a lot of character, that's just who they are," Lynnville-Sully coach Jerry Hulsing said "We just had too many silly things early and to me, defensive breakdowns and not rebounding the basketball hurt us tonight."
Fisk was key in the comeback, with 18 of her game-high 24 points coming in the second half.
The Mohawks graduated seven seniors from last year's team and began the season unranked. Their only two losses have come to a pair of ranked Class 2A teams.
After a 6-2 start, Bellevue Marquette has rattled off 15 straight wins and have a lot of confidence heading into the state tournament.
"We had to come in knowing we're the best," Michel said. "We have to come in with that mindset, that we're going to do great."