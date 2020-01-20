Bellevue Marquette moves up in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (11-1, LW: 1)
The Sabers went into lockdown mode last week, beating Maquoketa 52-26 and West Delaware 64-33. The Sabers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 24 points this season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Solon; Friday at Vinton-Shellsburg
2. Riverdale (15-2, LW: 2)
The Rams seized control of the Three Rivers West race with a 32-19 win over Sherrard, then followed that up with a 57-30 win over Fulton. The Rams are allowing less than 30 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at Stillman Valley; Thursday vs. Orion; Saturday at Polo
You have free articles remaining.
3. Bellevue Marquette (12-1, LW: 4)
The Mohawks cruised last week, beating Cedar Valley Christian 69-18 and Prince of Peace 60-41. Bellevue Marquette is second in the state regardless of class with 98 blocks, a number that leads Class 1A by a margin of 20, led by Tori Michel's 35 on the year.
This week: Tuesday at Easton Valley; Thursday vs. Calamus-Wheatland; Friday at Midland
4. Maquoketa (8-3, LW: 3)
The Cardinals had one of their worst shooting performances of the year in a 52-26 loss to Central DeWitt, just 10 of 48 (20.8 percent) from the field. Prior to that game, Maquoketa was averaging 61.1 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Mount Vernon; Thursday vs. Benton; Friday at Dyersville Beckman
5. West Liberty (12-2, LW: 5)
The Comets recorded wins over Wilton and Mid-Prairie last week to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. Freshman Finley Hall continues to pace the team with 13.6 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Durant; Friday vs. North Cedar