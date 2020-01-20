You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bellevue Marquette moves up in Area Fab 5

Bellevue Marquette moves up in Area Fab 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Central DeWitt logo

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (11-1, LW: 1)

The Sabers went into lockdown mode last week, beating Maquoketa 52-26 and West Delaware 64-33. The Sabers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 24 points this season.

This week: Tuesday vs. Solon; Friday at Vinton-Shellsburg

2. Riverdale (15-2, LW: 2)

The Rams seized control of the Three Rivers West race with a 32-19 win over Sherrard, then followed that up with a 57-30 win over Fulton. The Rams are allowing less than 30 points per game.

This week: Tuesday at Stillman Valley; Thursday vs. Orion; Saturday at Polo

3. Bellevue Marquette (12-1, LW: 4)

The Mohawks cruised last week, beating Cedar Valley Christian 69-18 and Prince of Peace 60-41. Bellevue Marquette is second in the state regardless of class with 98 blocks, a number that leads Class 1A by a margin of 20, led by Tori Michel's 35 on the year.

This week: Tuesday at Easton Valley; Thursday vs. Calamus-Wheatland; Friday at Midland

4. Maquoketa (8-3, LW: 3)

The Cardinals had one of their worst shooting performances of the year in a 52-26 loss to Central DeWitt, just 10 of 48 (20.8 percent) from the field. Prior to that game, Maquoketa was averaging 61.1 points per game.

This week: Tuesday vs. Mount Vernon; Thursday vs. Benton; Friday at Dyersville Beckman

5. West Liberty (12-2, LW: 5)

The Comets recorded wins over Wilton and Mid-Prairie last week to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. Freshman Finley Hall continues to pace the team with 13.6 points per game.

This week: Tuesday vs. Durant; Friday vs. North Cedar

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News