Bellevue Marquette moves up in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (11-1, LW: 1)

The Sabers went into lockdown mode last week, beating Maquoketa 52-26 and West Delaware 64-33. The Sabers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 24 points this season.

This week: Tuesday vs. Solon; Friday at Vinton-Shellsburg

2. Riverdale (15-2, LW: 2)

The Rams seized control of the Three Rivers West race with a 32-19 win over Sherrard, then followed that up with a 57-30 win over Fulton. The Rams are allowing less than 30 points per game.

This week: Tuesday at Stillman Valley; Thursday vs. Orion; Saturday at Polo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Bellevue Marquette (12-1, LW: 4)

The Mohawks cruised last week, beating Cedar Valley Christian 69-18 and Prince of Peace 60-41. Bellevue Marquette is second in the state regardless of class with 98 blocks, a number that leads Class 1A by a margin of 20, led by Tori Michel's 35 on the year.

This week: Tuesday at Easton Valley; Thursday vs. Calamus-Wheatland; Friday at Midland

4. Maquoketa (8-3, LW: 3)