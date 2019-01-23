It's shaping up to be a banner year for girls basketball in Bellevue, Iowa.
In Class 2A, the Bellevue Comets are 16-1 and ranked sixth in the state while in Class 1A, Bellevue Marquette is 15-2 and ranked 12th.
The Comets have received plenty of attention after a 16-0 start, but the Mohawks are on a hot streak, having won nine straight games.
Marquette's only losses of the season have come to a pair of ranked Class 2A teams, a 52-49 loss to Bellevue and an 80-44 loss to No. 9 North Linn.
There wasn't much panic after those losses, but head coach Jim Kettmann did have a message for his team following the North Linn game.
"I just emphasized to them, especially our seniors, they don't get to do this again," Kettmann said. "Whenever they go out and play, they need to play the hardest defense they possibly can because this is your only chance. Once the season's over, you don't want to go back and say 'Gosh, I wish I had played a little harder.'
"I emphasized to them at the time that we still had time to have a really successful season."
Since then, the Mohawks have raised their game.
After allowing 51.6 points per game in their first eight contests, Marquette is holding teams to 34.6 points per game over this winning streak. Their average margin of victory during this streak is 24.5 points, 19 points better than during the 6-2 start.
The Mohawks like to play multiple defenses, and so far it's paid off.
"We've really put a special emphasis on it in practice," Kettmann said. "Like I tell the girls all the time, if you're going to be successful, it has to start on that end of the floor, and I think they're buying into it."
The Mohawks graduated seven seniors from a 17-8 team, but the transition has appeared seamless, thanks in part to this year's crop of seniors. Teona Richman is a four-year starter and is tied for the team lead with 13.6 points while classmates Macey Kremer and Lizzy Parker have upped their games this season.
The Mohawks are a year removed from the state tournament, and though they're trying not to look too far ahead, Kettmann admits it's impossible to ignore the end goal.
"Somewhere along the line, it's like the elephant in the room; you have to talk about it a little bit," Kettmann said. "Whenever we don't play well or we have a bad quarter, I keep reinforcing the idea that when you get further down the line, if you have lofty goals ... if you have those letdowns, then your season could be over. ... If you play hard the full 32 minutes, then good things will happen for you and so far they have.
"So far, so good."
Snow, snow, go away: Weather continues to wreak havoc with the basketball schedule, and some teams have been affected more than others.
The Lincoln Trail Conference had to cancel its girls basketball tournament due to the weather postponements, and other teams have been out of action for nearly two weeks.
Bettendorf, Burlington and Davenport North have been hit the hardest among the MAC teams, with all three having been idle since Jan. 11.
The hope was to play the games that had been postponed Tuesday on Wednesday, but that once again did not happen, meaning all three teams will have gone nearly two weeks between games.
"It feels like it's been a while, but as coaches, we're so in the day-to-day grind of preparing practice plans and scouting reports and catching up on film, you sort of lose track of the days," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "We like practicing as coaches. ... That said, we're working with high school kids, and they want to play games and they practice to play and they like playing in front of their friends and family."
Barring more weather issues, Bettendorf is scheduled to make up its game against Davenport West tonight, and North is scheduled to face Muscatine in a regularly scheduled game as well.
At some point, all three will have to play seven games in the next three weeks before the postseason hits.
"From a coaching standpoint, we're lucky it's a round-robin schedule, and this is the second time around," Tritt said. "Their lineups and their tendencies don't change too much. You look at film and try and see if they're doing any new stuff and address that and try to prepare your players as much as you can. But really it's us against us, we put a lot of emphasis on how we're playing and getting better and our trajectory going up toward the end of the season."
On one hand, the time off has been beneficial, essentially a second extended break coming two weeks after the holidays. It's allowed the teams to focus on strength training, recovery, fundamentals and other things that can be overlooked during the grind of the season.
It's also allowed them to shift the focus away from basketball for a day or two. Bettendorf used the opportunity to go bowling last week, where a couple of the girls showed their skill, Maggie Erpelding rolling four consecutive strikes and Grace McKenzie bowling three.
"We have some pretty good bowlers," Tritt said. "I told them, 'Don't be getting any second thoughts during the winter sports season.'"
More milestones: Though it's been tough getting games in lately, that hasn't stopped some players from reaching milestones. Morrison's Peyton Tegeler reached the 1,000-point club on Jan. 11 against Rockridge, and was joined the next day by Easton Valley's Sadie Zaruba.