Bent but not broken: Port Byron Riverdale weathers scare to dispatch Erie-Prophetstown 41-40

Port Byron Riverdale eventually plied victory away from Erie-Prophetstown 41-40 at Erie-Prophetstown on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on February 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Port Byron Riverdale took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.
