Bettendorf claims gritty victory against East Moline United Township 45-37

Bettendorf survived East Moline United Township in a 45-37 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 2, East Moline United Township faced off against Pekin and Bettendorf took on Clinton on January 3 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
