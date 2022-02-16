Bettendorf girls use 22-3 fourth quarter swing in comeback win over Central

To say the Bettendorf girls basketball team finished strong Wednesday night would be quite an understatement.

After trailing by nine at home, the Bulldogs caught fire in the fourth quarter to open the Class 5A postseason with a 48-35 comeback win over Davenport Central.

Izzy Appel and Faith Furness combined to make 5 of 7 3-pointers as Bettendorf outscored Central 22-3 in the fourth quarter.

Bettendorf (15-7) advances to play No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington and the state’s leading scorer in Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke in Saturday’s regional semifinal. Central finishes 11-11.

The Bulldogs hope Wednesday’s late eruption will provide some momentum after scoring only 26 points through three quarters.

BHS trailed 15-8 after one quarter, but its defense got progressively more stingy before the offense delivered the knockout punch.

Appel finished 5 of 10 from deep and scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter swing.

“This could have been any of us seniors’ last game, so I knew I didn’t want it to end like that,” she said. “We were given the open shots and some of us were hot, so we took them. And that was the best opportunity we were going to get to pull away at the end.”

Furness opened the fourth quarter with her first of three 3-pointers. She finished 4 of 7 from deep and scored nine of her 14 points in the final frame.

Not content to drain the clock up two, Furness fired 3-pointers if she was open, and she hit them. She was 3 of 4 from deep in the fourth. With under two minutes to play, Furness buried another longball to put her team up 41-35 with under two minutes to play.

“If we were feeling it, we were just going to keep scoring and keep scoring and get ahead as much as we could,” Furness said. “The momentum was just there and we just kept going.”

A six-point deficit after three quarters turned into a 13-point win after Central’s lead felt larger than it actually was with Bettendorf struggling on offense.

Lillie Petersen was contained to nine points on 2 of 13 shooting but grabbed 13 rebounds. She finished the regular season as the second-leading rebounder in Class 5A at 12 per game.

Central’s Aniah Smith (16 points) hit three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter and had the Blue Devils’ only bucket in the fourth quarter.

Appel and Furness remained confident shooters and it paid off late.

“We both had the hot hand so we were just lucky to get it, and it fell tonight,” Appel said.

Central coach Amara Burrage said the Bulldogs hit the shots they were supposed to hit to get the win.

“They were wide open, we just didn’t get out to the shooters; we didn’t make those adjustments within the game,” she said. “It’s just kind of the same thing that we’ve had all year. We’ve had opportunities to win and win big games. Just our mindset has got to improve for next year.”

Burrage thought the team lost focus once the Bulldogs stormed ahead.

Bettendorf finished 11 of 14 at the line and Central was 1 of 2.

“We talked about at halftime, there’s a reason you play four quarters,” Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. “We played a really flat first quarter, a really flat second quarter and quite honestly not a very good third quarter.”

The fourth quarter made all the difference. Once the game was tied and Bettendorf went ahead, it could play more of its effective zone defense.

Bettendorf forced 15 turnovers and had eight of its own.

“We had to match their aggressiveness, and at the end I thought we were the more aggressive team,” Appel said.

“We’ve got too many good players on our team and had too good of a year to finish the year like that,” Tritt said. “I was happy to see we woke up at a good time.”

Bettendorf now looks to contend with Stuelke and her 29.2 points per game.

“We’re going to try to start just as we ended tonight," Appel said.

