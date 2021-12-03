Bettendorf girls win another thriller over Davenport North

What a week for the Bettendorf girls’ basketball team.
Two games against quality Mississippi Athletic Conference squads.
Two blown leads in the final minute of regulation.
Two overtime games.
And two wins.
Bettendorf’s Faith Furness made a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining in overtime, and a Davenport North 3-point attempt came up short as the Bulldogs held off the Wildcats for a 54-51 win on Friday night.
“We’ve played four games, and three of them have gone to overtime. I think I’ve aged to be about 75, and we’ve only played four games,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. “Our girls are so resilient. They play hard. That’s our calling card.”
The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 MAC) won their third straight, and their first game after their leading scorer, junior Hattie Aanestad, was lost for the season with an ACL injury in Tuesday’s win at Davenport Assumption.
“During crunch time girls stepped up and played well,” Tritt said. “It was obviously our first game without an all-state kid, so we had to adjust a little bit. Everybody had to raise their game a little bit.”
Bettendorf led 48-44 and had the basketball coming out of a timeout with 50.4 seconds left in regulation, but North’s Damia Clark came up with a steal that led to a Kyra Taylor layup. Clark and teammate Journey Houston forced a jump ball at the other end, and North’s Layla Muhammad scored a layup with seven seconds left that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
“We got up and put some pressure on,” North head coach Paul Rucker said. “I think we’re pretty long in spots. When they decide they really want to do that, that’s what it looks like.”
Bettendorf turned the ball over 21 times in Friday’s contest.
“We’d obviously like to take care of the ball a little better,” Tritt said. “A lot of it is just keeping our cool and keeping our heads about us. But credit North. They put so much ball pressure on you. They have tremendous athletes and they’re ball hawks.”
The Bulldogs, who had also lost a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation at Assumption on Tuesday, regrouped and got the ball inside to Lillie Petersen to start the overtime period.
“That was our main focus for overtime, just getting the ball into the post more and moving it around,” said Petersen, who scored a career-high 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and pulled down 16 rebounds in the victory.
Divine Bourrage answered with a three-point play at the other end, giving North its first lead since the Wildcats led 3-2 early in the first quarter. Then neither team would score until Bettendorf’s Adriana McGee, who went 0-for-5 from the field in the contest, made both ends of a one-and-one with 1:33 left.
"We just trust her. She’s a cool, calm customer,” Tritt said of McGee. “She doesn’t get too high or too low. She just stepped to the line and hit some big shots.”
North had its chances to regain the lead, but would not score again in the contest.
The Wildcats (0-3, 0-2 MAC) have lost all three of their games this season by three points or less.
“If anyone’s come to watch us play, I don’t know how many games we’re going to win or lose, but I would buy a ticket because I think it’s extremely entertaining,” Rucker said. “All three of those games, for high school basketball, were pretty solid games right off the bat.”
North made just one of its 12 free-throw attempts in the loss.
“I’m never going to say anything about the referees, but the way we drive it to the rim sometimes, we’ve got to shoot more than 12 free throws,” Rucker said. “You can think about whatever that means. But, yes, we do have to shoot it a little better at the free-throw line.”
Houston scored 12 points to lead North, and Layla Muhammad had 10.
Kate McAleer hit four 3-pointers for the second-straight game and added a career-high 19 points for Bettendorf, which faces two top-10 ranked opponents in Central DeWitt and North Scott next week.
“It’s just crazy that three of our four games have gone to overtime, and two of the three we’ve finished strong,” Petersen said. “I think that knowing this, we can finish any game like this.”