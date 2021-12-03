Bettendorf girls win another thriller over Davenport North

Divine Bourrage answered with a three-point play at the other end, giving North its first lead since the Wildcats led 3-2 early in the first quarter. Then neither team would score until Bettendorf’s Adriana McGee, who went 0-for-5 from the field in the contest, made both ends of a one-and-one with 1:33 left.

"We just trust her. She’s a cool, calm customer,” Tritt said of McGee. “She doesn’t get too high or too low. She just stepped to the line and hit some big shots.”

North had its chances to regain the lead, but would not score again in the contest.

The Wildcats (0-3, 0-2 MAC) have lost all three of their games this season by three points or less.

“If anyone’s come to watch us play, I don’t know how many games we’re going to win or lose, but I would buy a ticket because I think it’s extremely entertaining,” Rucker said. “All three of those games, for high school basketball, were pretty solid games right off the bat.”

North made just one of its 12 free-throw attempts in the loss.