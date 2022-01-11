 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf hustles by Davenport Assumption in victory 51-38
Bettendorf tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Assumption 51-38 in Iowa girls basketball on January 11.

Bettendorf's offense took charge to a 28-13 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption were engaged in a huge affair at 36-19 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on January 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

