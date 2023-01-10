Bettendorf Morning Star clips Moline Quad Cities Christian in tight tilt 39-37

Bettendorf Morning Star could finally catch its breath after a close call against Moline Quad Cities Christian in a 39-37 victory at Moline Quad Cities Christian High on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Bettendorf Morning Star took on Galesburg Christian on January 6 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
