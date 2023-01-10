Bettendorf Morning Star clips Moline Quad Cities Christian in tight tilt 39-37

Bettendorf Morning Star could finally catch its breath after a close call against Moline Quad Cities Christian in a 39-37 victory at Moline Quad Cities Christian High on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.