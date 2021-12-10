Bettendorf nets nifty win over Eldridge North Scott 56-47

Bettendorf wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-47 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-32 lead over the Lancers.
Conditioning showed as Bettendorf outscored Eldridge North Scott 17-15 in the final period.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
