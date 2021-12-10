Bettendorf outrebounds, outworks North Scott

After the final horn sounded, Bettendorf players and coaches had a brief but exuberant celebration on the court.
It's just six games into the season, but a 56-47 December win over Class 4A No. 4 North Scott has the potential to carry the Bulldogs a long way into the future.
"It feels so good for us as a team and for me as a player, I'm so proud of us as a team," said junior Lillie Petersen, who had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. "I think this shows us that we have the opportunity to make it to the state championship."
Since Bettendorf's last win over the Lancers on Dec. 13, 2016, North Scott has won three state titles and has been to the state tournament four times, and grabbing the victory has the potential to be a benchmark win for the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) in the early season.
"I think we're good enough, even without injuries, to be an undefeated team right now," said Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt, whose team's two losses came in overtime by a combined nine points. "We keep on preaching the process and it's obviously frustrating when you lose games, but these kids just keep coming to practice and battling, night in and night out and it's showing. I thought we really competed tonight for four quarters."
Petersen's performance on the boards was contagious, as the Bulldogs dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Lancers 32-15 in the game. Four Bulldogs had at least five rebounds, while the Lancers (4-1, 3-1) had nobody with more than four.
"I think rebounding is all about hustle," North Scott head coach Devvin Davis said. "It's a little bit about positioning and all about making sure you have the position to have the ball in your hand and I don't think we worked for it at all tonight.
"I think they outworked us in every facet of the game."
North Scott controlled play for much of the first half, the Lancers' off-the-ball movement causing issues for Bettendorf's defense as North Scott's passes into the paint led to easy layups and a 22-16 lead with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left in the half.
Bettendorf responded, tying the game and then taking a 37-27 lead late into the third quarter, a combined 21-5 run that spanned more than eight minutes of game time.
"We always want to try to win the next quarter," Tritt said. "The first three minutes is always a focus to start the third. ... It was just business-like."
North Scott upped its defensive pressure in the fourth quarter but could never cut the lead to less than six points. The Lancers did have a chance to cut the lead to a single possession, trailing 53-47 with the ball and 38 seconds left, but Faith Furness drew a charge on Hattie Hagedorn, causing Hagedorn to foul out, and Bettendorf closed out the game at the free throw line. The Bulldogs were 20-of-28 from the stripe, while North Scott was 12-of-18.
It was just one example of a strong defensive night from Furness, who had four steals and scored seven points at the free throw line to help fend off the Lancers.
"That was a really big win and we knew going in that they were going to be super, super good and a tough game, super physical," Furness said. "But we just knew we had to be strong and play scrappier than what they were."
Adriana McGee led the Bulldogs with 14 points. North Scott was led by Lauren Golinghorst, who had 15 points and two rebounds, while Kayla Fountain added 11 points off the bench.
With all the success the Lancers have had in the last five years, some players felt underrated when they were picked to finish fifth in the preseason conference rankings. But with so many new faces, it's possible this team still has to learn how to operate if it wants the target to remain on its back.
"I think rankings are something they've gotten used to and I think that's something that this group has to work for and that's new for them," Davis said. "That's something they have to do as a group, as a unit. They have to work for that and if that's their motivation, then that's got to be their mindset, every practice, every day."