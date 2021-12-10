Bettendorf outrebounds, outworks North Scott

It was just one example of a strong defensive night from Furness, who had four steals and scored seven points at the free throw line to help fend off the Lancers.

"That was a really big win and we knew going in that they were going to be super, super good and a tough game, super physical," Furness said. "But we just knew we had to be strong and play scrappier than what they were."

Adriana McGee led the Bulldogs with 14 points. North Scott was led by Lauren Golinghorst, who had 15 points and two rebounds, while Kayla Fountain added 11 points off the bench.

With all the success the Lancers have had in the last five years, some players felt underrated when they were picked to finish fifth in the preseason conference rankings. But with so many new faces, it's possible this team still has to learn how to operate if it wants the target to remain on its back.

"I think rankings are something they've gotten used to and I think that's something that this group has to work for and that's new for them," Davis said. "That's something they have to do as a group, as a unit. They have to work for that and if that's their motivation, then that's got to be their mindset, every practice, every day."

