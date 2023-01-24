Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies Bettendorf's challenge 56-40

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley prevailed over Bettendorf 56-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 40-31 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 13 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
