Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dismantles Central DeWitt in convincing manner 66-29

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker with Central DeWitt, scoring a 66-29 result in the win column during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt faced off on December 3, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
