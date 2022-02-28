Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Iowa City in tough test 52-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Iowa City 52-47 in Iowa girls basketball on February 28.
Iowa City started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at intermission over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over the Little Hawks.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 9-6 advantage in the frame.
