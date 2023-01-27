Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gives Davenport West the business 80-9

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's performance in an 80-9 destruction of Davenport West in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 19, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
