Bettendorf Pleasant Valley mauls Bettendorf in strong showing 59-26
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-26 win over Bettendorf during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 16-7 lead over Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting stomped on to a 32-14 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared over Bettendorf when the fourth quarter began 43-16.

