Bettendorf Pleasant Valley mauls Bettendorf in strong showing 59-26

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-26 win over Bettendorf during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 16-7 lead over Bettendorf.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting stomped on to a 32-14 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared over Bettendorf when the fourth quarter began 43-16.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.