Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 50-33 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved in front of West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 25-17 lead over the Maroons at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Maroons 17-8 in the last stanza.

