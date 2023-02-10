Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 75-44 win over Central DeWitt on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 38-25 half margin at the Sabers' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 57-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with an 18-9 margin in the closing period.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt played in a 44-34 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

