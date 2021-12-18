 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50
Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50 on December 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 33-23 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley heading to the half locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 13-9 in the last stanza.

