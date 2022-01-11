Bettendorf Pleasant Valley staggers Muscatine with punishing performance 59-35

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 59-35 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans' shooting jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's might showed as it carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
