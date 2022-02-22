Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on February 11 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley an 18-16 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
The Spartans' shooting moved to a 27-20 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
