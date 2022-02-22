 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on February 11 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley an 18-16 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Spartans' shooting moved to a 27-20 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News