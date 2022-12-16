Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tops Eldridge North Scott 52-36

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley prevailed over Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 36-12 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott didn't give up, slicing the gap to 48-25 in the third quarter.

The Spartans chalked up this decision in spite of the Lancers' spirited final-quarter performance.

