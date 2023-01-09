Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wallops Davenport West 88-10

Davenport West got no credit and no consideration from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, which slammed the door 88-10 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 9.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 91-21 game on February 19, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
