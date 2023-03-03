Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Johnston 59-56 in Iowa girls basketball on March 3.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 16-13 lead over Johnston.

A half tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 46-45 advantage over Johnston.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Dragons 13-11 in the final quarter.

