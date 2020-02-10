Bettendorf re-enters final Metro Fab 5 of season

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (18-0, LW: 1)
The Lancers kept their perfect season alive after eking out a 52-50 win over Assumption, following up a 72-57 win over Davenport Central. North Scott can clinch a share of a MAC title with wins in either of its last two games of the regular season. Grace Boffeli had 45 points and 22 rebounds in the win over the Blue Devils and now sits in sixth on the all-time MAC scoring list with 1,426 points.
This week: Tuesday at Moline; Thursday vs. Davenport North; Friday vs. Muscatine
2. Geneseo (23-5, LW: 2)
The Maple Leafs finally clinched their first Western Big 6 title with a 62-56 win over Moline but have stumbled a bit of late, going 3-3 in their last six games. Geneseo opens up the postseason next week with a regional semifinal game against Dunlap, having last won a regional title in 2014.
This week: Thursday at Quincy
3. Davenport North (15-3, LW: 4)
The Wildcats had a wild week, needing double overtime to beat Muscatine 57-55, beating Clinton 51-30, then capping everything with a 61-55 win over No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie. Camry Dillie averaged 13.3 points and Me'Kiyah Harris added 12.7 points over the week to lead the Wildcats, who can keep their MAC title hopes alive with a win over North Scott.
This week: Tuesday vs. Assumption; Thursday at North Scott; Friday at Davenport West
4. Rock Island (21-9, LW: 3)
Rock Island cruised to an 82-62 win over Sterling, then fell 54-47 to Quincy, a game the Rocks led for most of the game. Brooklynn Larson had a big week, scoring a season-high 28 points in the win over the Golden Warriors, then adding 15 in the loss to the Blue Devils.
This week: Thursday vs. United Township
5. Bettendorf (13-6, LW: NR)
The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games to build a two-game cushion for third place in the MAC standings, their only conference losses coming to North Scott and Davenport North. Emma Dennison is shooting 46.4 percent from behind the 3-pint line, tops in the MAC among players who have taken at least 25 attempts.
This week: Tuesday at Muscatine; Friday at Pleasant Valley