Bettendorf squeaks past Sherrard in overtime

Kate McAleer had a mistake in the final seconds that could have cost Bettendorf’s girls basketball team the game Saturday afternoon.
So when the opportunity presented itself for McAleer to atone for her miscue and win the game, she seized the moment.
McAleer scored on a baseline drive with 2.5 seconds remaining in overtime to spur Bettendorf past Sherrard 49-47 in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
“Honestly, my head was all over the place,” McAleer said. “I’m very calm under stress but also very anxious. With my ankle hurting, sometimes I’m timid, but 5 seconds left and our last game until Tuesday, I’m like, ‘I’m going all the way through and going to make that shot.’
“I’m very proud and excited to make the shot to get us the win.”
The win secured the IHMVCU Shootout crown for the Iowa side, its third straight. It was a pivotal win for the Bulldogs after getting clobbered by 33 points less than 24 hours earlier against rival Pleasant Valley.
“We needed this win to realize we’re still a big name in this conference and we’re still a competitive team,” said senior Izzy Appel, who was chosen as the game’s most valuable player with a game-high 15 points and four steals.
Bettendorf (8-4) raced out to a 17-5 cushion after a quarter. Then, the Bulldogs went into a funk.
Coach Brian Tritt’s team was held scoreless for the last 6 minutes, 10 seconds of the first half and Sherrard (12-5) crawled back into the game.
“When you put yourself in that type of hole, we told them, ‘We can either roll over and be (down) 24 or fight back?’” Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. “I loved how we fought back and competed against them.”
The Bulldogs had a 42-34 advantage with 5-plus minutes left, but they didn’t score another point in regulation. Sherrard’s Sydney Adamson buried a wing 3-pointer to square the game with 23 seconds left.
A crazy series of events happened late in regulation.
Appel was fouled more than 35 feet away from the basket with 5.7 seconds left. She missed the front end of a one-and-one. As Sherrard’s Olivia Meskan grabbed the rebound, McAleer went over her back and was called for a foul.
Meskan had a chance to give Sherrard the lead with 4.1 ticks remaining, but she missed a one-and-one to send the game into overtime.
“If the game ended with me on that over-the-back foul, I would have been really down on myself,” McAleer said. “Thank God, they didn’t make the free throw. I put that in the past (in overtime).”
Bettendorf made five three throws in overtime to go in front 47-44, but Adamson countered with another 3 to even the game with 28 seconds left in overtime.
It set the stage for the final possession.
Sherrard came out in a 1-3-1 defense out of the timeout.
“We thought we needed to change defenses throughout the game just so they couldn’t get in a rhythm,” Swanson said. “I felt when we were in man, they got in a rhythm and were able to run their stuff. We’ve had success with 1-3-1.”
Bettendorf adjusted.
The Bulldogs passed the ball to McAleer in the left corner. She drove, converted the shot — Bettendorf's first field goal in 8-plus minutes — and was fouled. McAleer missed the free throw, Sherrard hauled in the rebound and quickly called a timeout.
Down two and having to the length of the court with two seconds left, Sherrard’s long pass was never handled as time expired.
“(Coach Swanson) does such a nice job with them,” Tritt said. “We got sideaways a little bit and were turning the ball over.
“It could have gone either way. I’m happy for Kate and Izzy, two seniors who are the leaders of our program this year. Seniors don’t always get the credit, but it is nice when they can make in-game basketball plays to help us win.”
Faith Furness finished with 13 points and Lillie Petersen collected 10 points and eight rebounds.
Adamson had 14 points and five rebounds for Sherrard, which had a chance despite 19 turnovers and shooting 38.9%.
“You can’t have (19 turnovers) in close games against good teams like that," Swanson said. "We didn’t win, but if we can take a lot from this game, it is going to help us the rest of the year.”