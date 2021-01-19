Bettendorf takes advantage in fourth quarter, rebounds to upset North

In its last two games, the Bettendorf High School girls basketball team has been within single digits of its opponents, but couldn't snare a victory.
It crept to within nine against Pleasant Valley midway through the third quarter; just five points was the separation at halftime versus Assumption.
The Bulldogs wrote a different story Tuesday night.
Picked to finish seventh in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, they outscored preseason favorite and Class 5A No. 9 Davenport North by nine in the final eight minutes to pull off a 46-40 upset on its home floor.
"We're really excited about the improvement we're making week in and week out," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "These guys aren't afraid to play whoever they're going to play."
The Bulldogs had a 41-26 advantage on the glass. Senior Nevaeh Morgan pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, Lillie Petersen brought down nine and Izzy Appel had seven caroms.
Tritt called it the best rebounding game of the season.
"We're not physically tall across the lineup, but they're quick, compete and we just had that eye tonight," Tritt said. "It was our guards that finally came around, they're eye opening and everybody is crashing the ball."
The other side of the bench had nothing but respect for what transpired.
"I thought Bettendorf, by far, was the aggressor tonight," North coach Paul Rucker said. "They really played hard, they rebounded really well and kudos to them. They had really good energy."
Like the games against PV and Assumption, Bettendorf (4-2, 4-2 MAC) was down double figures. Ten points was the biggest deficit it faced in the first half.
The Bulldogs crawled to within three at the half. They took the lead with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter on a pair of Lillie Petersen free throws.
"We took care of the ball better and made some better plays," sophomore guard Hattie Aanestad said.
Despite the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1) taking a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth, Bettendorf didn't take long to jump back in front.
Aanestad, who finished with a game-high 17 points, played a role in that.
Held to three field goals in the opening 24 minutes, Aanestad scored the opening five points in the frame to put the Bulldogs up two. She gave Bettendorf the lead with 2:39 left to go on a layup.
"I think I was trying to get inside a lot and get those drives," Aanestad said. "Once we got the ball moving, there were more open shots. Getting those good shots instead of those random shots."
After Ivy Wilmington's first basket gave North a 40-39 advantage with 1:38 to go, Aanestad buried her third trifecta of the night 13 seconds later to give Bettendorf the lead for good.
Two possessions later, after a Bulldogs turnover, Aanestad chased down Me'Kiyah Harris and blocked her potential game-tying layup in the final 70 seconds.
"She's got such a high motor," Tritt said of Aanestad.
Fellow sophomore Faith Furness, held to one made field goal, went 2-of-4 from the line in the final minute to make it a two possession lead. Appel iced the victory with two more makes from the charity stripe, part of her 10-point performance.
"(Faith) helped us seal the win," Aanestad said.
Still, North had its chances to force overtime.
Guard Mariah Thompson came into the contest in the second half and provided a fourth quarter offensive spark with five quick points. The sophomore had two clean looks at corner 3s to potentially tie the game.
Both bounced off the back rim.
"If you're open, you have the green light," Rucker said. "If you are in rhythm, which she was, yeah we want you to shoot the ball. It was a good shot."
Despite North playing in just its third game of the season, it locked down defensively in the opening quarter, holding Bettendorf to one field goal to lead 11-4.
But the offense didn't get hot, held to 31% from the field after the first frame.
"We came out with good energy, we were active in that first quarter," Rucker said. "We as a collective group, and I'll put it all on me, I need to have better energy for us so we can continue to do that for extended period of time."
Bella Sims led the Wildcats with 12 points, but was held scoreless in the fourth on one shot attempt and two missed free throws.
After triumphing over the favorites to win the league, Bettendorf gets the current leader in Central DeWitt on the road Friday night. The confidence for the Bulldogs is sky high.
"We're kind of seen as the underdogs," Aanestad said. "Play with that aggression, come out strong, keep our heads up and just stay confident."