Bettendorf takes advantage in fourth quarter, rebounds to upset North

"I thought Bettendorf, by far, was the aggressor tonight," North coach Paul Rucker said. "They really played hard, they rebounded really well and kudos to them. They had really good energy."

Like the games against PV and Assumption, Bettendorf (4-2, 4-2 MAC) was down double figures. Ten points was the biggest deficit it faced in the first half.

The Bulldogs crawled to within three at the half. They took the lead with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter on a pair of Lillie Petersen free throws.

"We took care of the ball better and made some better plays," sophomore guard Hattie Aanestad said.

Despite the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1) taking a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth, Bettendorf didn't take long to jump back in front.

Aanestad, who finished with a game-high 17 points, played a role in that.

Held to three field goals in the opening 24 minutes, Aanestad scored the opening five points in the frame to put the Bulldogs up two. She gave Bettendorf the lead with 2:39 left to go on a layup.

"I think I was trying to get inside a lot and get those drives," Aanestad said. "Once we got the ball moving, there were more open shots. Getting those good shots instead of those random shots."