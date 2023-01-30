Bettendorf triumphs in strong showing over Davenport Central 62-35

Bettendorf showed top form to dominate Davenport Central during a 62-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 30.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 48-35 game on February 16, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 24, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

