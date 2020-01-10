Big runs lead North girls past Assumption

“We definitely got a lot more blocks, we were boxing out, and we were passing and cutting a lot, which made it really easy to get layups,” said Wilmington, who was one of four North players to score in double figures. “That was good, because our shots weren’t going in on the perimeter.”

The Wildcats (7-2, 6-1 MAC) scored many of their third-quarter points on transition layups and second chances.

“At halftime we talked about how they’re a team that gets more aggressive as the game goes on,” Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. “We knew that the third quarter was going to be really important, and we talked about how the first three minutes of the third quarter was going to dictate how the game was going to go. Then we came out and I think they went on an 8-0 run right away in the third, and we just never could pull back.”

In the first quarter it looked as if the Knights could be the team to win in a romp. Assumption led 16-9 after eight minutes of play, with Natalie Moore scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the period.

“I was really impressed with the way we came out in the first quarter,” McNamara said. “I thought that we really came out strong, and we were knocking down shots and we were hitting our spots defensively, rebounding and doing everything right.”