Big runs lead North girls past Assumption

Even though his team trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Davenport Assumption, Davenport North head girls basketball coach Paul Rucker wasn’t worried. He didn’t call any timeouts to talk things over. He was sure his girls would turn things around.
And they did. The Wildcats closed the first half with a 14-3 run to tie the game heading into intermission, then out-scored the Knights 18-3 in the third quarter to take control of the game. North, ranked 12th in Class 5A, went on to defeat the Class 3A 10th-ranked Knights 58-41.
“We practice very hard, and in practice I kind of run it,” Rucker said. “Then the game is their time to shine, and I let them make a lot of decisions on their own. In the first half you noticed I didn’t really get wigged out and call timeout. I let them try to get out of it on their own. We struggled a little bit, but then all of a sudden someone said something, and it kind of jump started us. Then it was two people, and then our bench was communicating a little bit more. And then after halftime we came out and hit our stride a little bit.”
Assumption (6-3, 4-3 MAC) got the ball to start the second half, but North’s Bella Sims got a steal and a layup. Then North’s Camry Dillie got a steal and fed it ahead to Ivy Wilmington for a layup. Anne Awour, North’s 6-foot-5 center, put back a missed shot, and then Wilmington got a layup on a feed from Sims to put the Wildcats up 31-23.
“We definitely got a lot more blocks, we were boxing out, and we were passing and cutting a lot, which made it really easy to get layups,” said Wilmington, who was one of four North players to score in double figures. “That was good, because our shots weren’t going in on the perimeter.”
The Wildcats (7-2, 6-1 MAC) scored many of their third-quarter points on transition layups and second chances.
“At halftime we talked about how they’re a team that gets more aggressive as the game goes on,” Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. “We knew that the third quarter was going to be really important, and we talked about how the first three minutes of the third quarter was going to dictate how the game was going to go. Then we came out and I think they went on an 8-0 run right away in the third, and we just never could pull back.”
In the first quarter it looked as if the Knights could be the team to win in a romp. Assumption led 16-9 after eight minutes of play, with Natalie Moore scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the period.
“I was really impressed with the way we came out in the first quarter,” McNamara said. “I thought that we really came out strong, and we were knocking down shots and we were hitting our spots defensively, rebounding and doing everything right.”
Assumption’s lead ballooned to 20-9 after a Katie Anderson layup, but Dillie scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the final four minutes of the first half to help the Wildcats draw even at the break.
"I give our kids tons and tons of credit because they could have hung their heads and had the wheels come off before halftime, and we could have been down 20 going into halftime. But instead they kept plugging away, and we got a little more solid on the defensive end,” Rucker said. “Then we went in, chit-chatted briefly, and then they came out and performed. All because of them. It’s nothing really that we said. They handled their business, and I’m proud of them.”
Wilmington scored 11 points for North. Sims had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Mekiyah Harris also scored 10 points. Awour pulled down 14 rebounds to go with six points in the road win.
“Assumption is a rival team for us. We always want to beat them,” Wilmington said. “They’re athletic, they can shoot. This was a good road win for us, for sure.”