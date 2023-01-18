Biggsville West Central claims close encounter of the winning kind over Annawan 53-50

Biggsville West Central eventually plied victory away from Annawan 53-50 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Biggsville West Central and Annawan played in a 47-43 game on December 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Annawan faced off against Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.