Blowout: Bellevue puts together statement win over Camanche 59-17

Bellevue earned a convincing 59-17 win over Camanche at Camanche High on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.