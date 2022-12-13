Blowout: Davenport Assumption delivers statement win over Clinton 45-23

Davenport Assumption showed it had the juice to douse Clinton in a points barrage during a 45-23 win on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton squared off with December 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
