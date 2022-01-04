 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blowout: Davenport North puts together statement win over Davenport Assumption 70-46
0 Comments

Blowout: Davenport North puts together statement win over Davenport Assumption 70-46

  • 0

Davenport North painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Davenport Assumption's defense for a 70-46 win on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Wildcats opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News