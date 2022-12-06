Blowout: Iowa City Regina delivers statement win over Durant 78-23

Durant had no answers as Iowa City Regina compiled a 78-23 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 6.

Iowa City Regina roared in front of Durant 27-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals' offense roared in front for a 46-17 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Regals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-1 final quarter, too.

